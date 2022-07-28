Staged video shared as kidnapping incident

A video that shows a kidnapping attempt has gone viral. In the video, a person wearing a burqa is seen running while two men in a car chase down the person, asking what she was hiding. A child’s leg is also visible underneath the burqa of the person who was running. This suggests the child has likely been kidnapped. Alt News ran a check and found that the video depicts a staged incident of a man dressed in a burqa attempting to kidnap a child. The presence of disclaimers written only in English excludes a chunk of those who are not familiar with the language.