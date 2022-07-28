Staged video shared as kidnapping incident

A video that shows a kidnapping attempt has gone viral. In the video, a person wearing a burqa is seen running while two men in a car chase down the person, asking what she was hiding. A child’s leg is also visible underneath the burqa of the person who was running. This suggests the child has likely been kidnapped. Alt News ran a check and found that the video depicts a staged incident of a man dressed in a burqa attempting to kidnap a child. The presence of disclaimers written only in English excludes a chunk of those who are not familiar with the language.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android