Fact-Check: Modi did not insult former President Kovind

Last week, a farewell ceremony for Ram Nath Kovind, the former President was held at Parliament’s Central Hall. Against this backdrop, a video of PM Modi and Kovind has gone viral. It was claimed that as Kovind greeted Modi, the latter looked at the camera instead of acknowledging him. Netizens said the PM had insulted Kovind by ignoring him. Alt News analysed the video and found Modi had acknowledged and returned the greeting with folded hands. In the viral clip, Kovind was greeting MP Geeta Vanga, who was standing behind Modi.