Old video of youth raising slogans shared as recent

A video of a group of youth putting up posters threatening a priest called Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has gone viral. The men in the video can be seen calling for the beheading of the priest through inflammatory slogans like Sir tan se juda (off with the head). Several netizens claimed that this clip is from a recent incident in Jaipur. Alt News found that the handle of the Jaipur Police replied to a minister’s tweet, clarifying that the viral clip is from April 2021. So, the footage was shot at an incident that had occurred over a year ago.