Media misconstrues MHC’s ‘thali removal’ statement

CHENNAI: The ruling of a division bench of the Madras High Court in an appeal filed against a divorce petition seems to have riled up some sections of the media. Some channels misinterpreted the statement “Removal of mangalsutra by wife is mental cruelty of highest order”. They reported this act as the court saying it was reasonable grounds for divorce. Alt News examined the judgment and found the MHC bench did not hold that the removal of the sacred chain itself is a sufficient legal ground to prove cruelty leading to divorce.