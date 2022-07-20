Scripted video of drunk groom shared as real incident

CHENNAI: A video purportedly from a wedding has gone viral. In the video, the groom, who appears to be drunk, offers the wedding garland (varmala) to the woman standing next to the bride. The woman with the garland later slaps the groom in anger. It was pointed out that despite prohibition being enforced in Bihar, the groom got himself drunk and garlanded the sister-in-law instead of the bride. Alt News performed a search on YouTube and found the source video. A closer look at the footage confirmed that it was scripted.