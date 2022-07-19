AP rescue ops from 2021 linked to Telangana floods

CHENNAI: Last week, reports stated that the rise in water level of the Godavari river triggered floods in Telangana. In the backdrop of this, multiple media channels have aired a clip of people being rescued by an IAF chopper. It was claimed that the footage was from a rescue operation at the Godavari river where people are stranded. Alt News found that the said footage was that of IAF’s rescue of 10 people trapped in the Chitravathi River in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, which took place in 2021.