Circular prohibiting protests at Parliament is not new

Last week, many politicians tweeted a circular called Parliamentary Bulletin Part II. As per this decree, members cannot use the Parliament House premise for any dharnas, fasts, etc. Several media outlets have reported this development as if it were a new rule. Alt News found that a decree regularly issued by both houses of the parliament instructs members not to use the Parliament House premise for demonstrations or dharnas was selectively shared by politicians, who did not clarify the circular wasn’t new.

First published on www.altnews.in