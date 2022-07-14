Did a mob attack constable after Kanhaiya murder?

Against the backdrop of the killing of a tailor named Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by religious extremists, it was claimed that people from the minority community attacked a police constable while protesting against the arrest of the killers. Alt News found various groups staged protests against the murder. As the crowd turned unruly, the police attempted to control them. One of the youths attacked a police constable with a sword in which he was seriously injured. The youth, who did not hail from the minority community was arrested.

First published on www.altnews.in