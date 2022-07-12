TruthExposed

Flood jihad: News portals communalise Silchar deluge

Assam’s CM claimed the flooding was “man-made”. “If the embankment at Betukandi was not destroyed by people, this would not have happened,” he said.
During the Assam floods in June, Silchar, southern Assam’s biggest town and the gateway to the three districts on the bank of the Barak river — had submerged in water unlike “ever before in its history”. Assam’s CM claimed the flooding was “man-made”. “If the embankment at Betukandi was not destroyed by people, this would not have happened,” he said. Later, four men were arrested for their involvement in causing the breach which was called ‘flood jihad’ by a section of the media. The CM had however refuted later that the act of breaching the embankment was communally motivated.

