A viral video has been shared along with the claim that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Katni, Madhya Pradesh following the victory of a Muslim leader in sarpanch elections. The video was also aired by several media organisations with the same claim. Alt News examined the viral video carefully and noticed that the slogan being chanted was ‘Wazid bhai won’. The video was also slowed down and one could not hear any pro-Pakistan sloganeering in it.

First published on www.altnews.in