Old photos of music festival shared to target Greta

It is being claimed that this was the scene after a ‘performance’ by environmentalist Greta Thunberg.
Amidst the celebration of the Glastonbury Festival, a five-day performing arts festival held annually in Somerset, England, a set of photos of the festival’s grounds littered with garbage has been shared online. It is being claimed that this was the scene after a ‘performance’ by environmentalist Greta Thunberg. Various users have shared these photos attempting to portray Thunberg as a hypocrite. Alt News found that the photo with a front view of the stage, with trash scattered all around, is from 2015.

First published on www.altnews.in

