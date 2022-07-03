TruthExposed

Rahul did not term Udaipur murderers as ‘children’

The channel also tweeted the footage, but later deleted the post.
NEW DELHI: Last week, a news channel aired a video of Rahul Gandhi and claimed that he referred to the accused in the Udaipur murder as “children”. The channel also tweeted the footage, but later deleted the post. In the clip, the anchor is heard saying, “What message does it send if Rahul Gandhi himself is calling the accused children?” In reality, Rahul was referring to the youngsters who vandalised his party’s office in Wayanad. Workers representing the student body SFI were allegedly behind the attack on the Congress office.

