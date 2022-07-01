Police denies RSS links to ‘imposter’ in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Amidst the tension prevailing in the aftermath of the murder of a tailor in Jaipur, a video of an elderly man being interrogated by a group of people has gone viral. It was claimed that the elderly man was linked to RSS, and was preparing to instigate riots in Jaipur by posing as a Muslim. Alt News found the man, who had converted to Islam over a decade ago, was allegedly harassed by locals who were suspicious of his identity. Police said there’s no evidence that this man was associated with the RSS.