TruthExposed

Police denies RSS links to ‘imposter’ in Jaipur

It was claimed that the elderly man was linked to RSS, and was preparing to instigate riots in Jaipur by posing as a Muslim.
Police denies RSS links to ‘imposter’ in Jaipur
Dt Next Bureau

JAIPUR: Amidst the tension prevailing in the aftermath of the murder of a tailor in Jaipur, a video of an elderly man being interrogated by a group of people has gone viral. It was claimed that the elderly man was linked to RSS, and was preparing to instigate riots in Jaipur by posing as a Muslim. Alt News found the man, who had converted to Islam over a decade ago, was allegedly harassed by locals who were suspicious of his identity. Police said there’s no evidence that this man was associated with the RSS.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

RSS
jaipur
Muslim
murder of a tailor in Jaipur

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in