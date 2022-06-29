Scripted video shared as genuine ‘FASTag scam’

NEW DELHI: A video of a young boy cleaning the windshield of a car has gone viral. It has been claimed that the boy had allegedly pointed his watch at the FASTag sticker on the windshield of the car under the pretext of cleaning the glass. The money was then deducted from the connected Paytm account. Alt News found that the viral video was scripted and the accompanying claim is false. This type of fraud is not possible with FASTag as it only allows Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions, i.e no individual can have money transferred to themselves.