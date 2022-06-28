Was man thrown out of Wembley for offering namaz?

NEW DELHI: A video clip of a man wearing a bandana getting punched by a security personnel has gone viral. This video was shared with the claim that the man wanted to offer namaz inside the Wembley Stadium and was knocked out by former British boxing champion, Julius Francis. Alt News found that a male customer and his friends were escorted out of Wembley for unruly behaviour. Neither the statement of the police nor that of the CEO of BoxPark, the restaurant in Wembley mentions anything related to namaz. First published on www.altnews.in

