DeTect: Cop’s death in Kolkata falsely linked to Nupur Sharma

CHENNAI: Following the controversial remarks on the Prophet by Nupur Sharma, many riots turned violent.

Against this backdrop, a video of a policeman’s corpse lying on the road, surrounded by a mob has been shared online.

A rifle is also seen next to him. It was claimed that the cop was killed by a protesting mob in Kolkata.

Alt News found a news report that said the cop posted at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, was suffering from depression, and had fired several rounds with his service rifle before shooting and killing himself.