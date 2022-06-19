Chemical blast in mosque was misreported news

A prominent Hindi channel and a right-wing site reported that a chemical blast at the Gowliguda Masjid, Hyderabad left one person dead and his father seriously injured. Alt News found the explosion had actually taken place when a chemical container parked near a drain near Afzalgunj police station in Hyderabad, was being cleaned. The victim had been dumping expired chemicals into a manhole near his house, for a long time, which led to clogging. When he poured water to clear the blockage, it resulted in the blast.