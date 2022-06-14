AAP leader Satyendra Jain’s face wasn’t ‘bruised’

Last month, the ED arrested Delhi minister Satyendra Jain in a money laundering case. He was then remanded in custody from till June 9. The Aam Aadmi Party politician’s custody was later extended until June 13. As his health deteriorated, he was rushed to a Hospital in Delhi. A photo of Jain has gone viral with the claim that he is bleeding from his mouth. Alt News found that the blot seen on Jain’s face in the viral image was actually the result of a reflection of a tree on the car window, and not an injury or blood stain.