DeTect: Sadhu’s assault in MP given false communal spin

A video of a youth forcefully cutting a sadhu’s beard and hair has gone viral on social media. The attacker is also heard abusing the monk. It was alleged that a Muslim youth in Khandwa, MP misbehaved with a sadhu. Twitter user ‘Mahesh Sahu’ shared this video and wrote that the youth should be punished under ‘Hindu Act’. Alt News found a report which said an intoxicated youth had cut a monk’s hair and beard in front of a barber shop in Patjan village, Khandwa district. There is no communal angle to the story.

First published on www.altnews.in