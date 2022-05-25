Old images from Bangladesh shared as that of Nainital

NEW DELHI: A montage comparing photos of Nainital has gone viral.

It shows two images twelve years apart. The first, captioned Nainital 2010, shows a road with few pedestrians.

The second, Nainital 2022, shows thousands of Muslims offering namaz in public. The images play into the myth that Muslims are having a population boom in India, that has been debunked year after year.

Alt News found the photos were taken in Bangladesh during the annual Islamic gathering, Biswa Ijtema.

It is the second-largest Muslim gathering in the world.