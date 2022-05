NEW DELHI: A video showing a line of parked luxury cars has gone viral.

Towards the end of the video, these cars are shown burning.

The caption claims the cars belonged to the son of former Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It adds that the cars were set ablaze by citizens outraged at the current economic crisis. Alt News found the torched cars belonged to an Avenra Garden Hotel in Negombo.

The hotel issued a statement that it has no links to politicians and has remained an “independent” business.