Delhi govt not subsidising fees of Muslim students only

It is alleged that the order is only applicable to Muslims.
Arvind Kejriwal
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: A circular issued by the Directorate of Education regarding the reimbursement of tuition fees to minority students of classes 1 to 12 has gone viral with the claim that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi is trying to appease Muslims through such policies.

Alt News ran a check and found that none of the news reports mention that the policy is applicable to students of a particular religion only.

The reimbursement of fees is applicable to all minority groups present in the national capital.

