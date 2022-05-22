Delhi govt not subsidising fees of Muslim students only

NEW DELHI: A circular issued by the Directorate of Education regarding the reimbursement of tuition fees to minority students of classes 1 to 12 has gone viral with the claim that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi is trying to appease Muslims through such policies.

It is alleged that the order is only applicable to Muslims.

Alt News ran a check and found that none of the news reports mention that the policy is applicable to students of a particular religion only.

The reimbursement of fees is applicable to all minority groups present in the national capital.