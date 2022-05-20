Old photo from Vietnam shared as that of Gyanvapi

NEW DELHI: Last month, a Varanasi court ordered an archaeological survey of the premises of Gyanvapi Mosque after pleas alleging it was built after partially demolishing a Hindu shrine were filed in court. Now, a picture of a Shivling is making the rounds on social media. It has been claimed that the structure was unearthed during the survey in Gyanvapi Mosque. Alt News found that an image of a Shivling unearthed by the ASI during conservation efforts in Vietnam two years ago was falsely shared as that of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

