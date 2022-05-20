TruthExposed

Old photo from Vietnam shared as that of Gyanvapi

Now, a picture of a Shivling is making the rounds on social media. It has been claimed that the structure was unearthed during the survey in Gyanvapi Mosque.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: Last month, a Varanasi court ordered an archaeological survey of the premises of Gyanvapi Mosque after pleas alleging it was built after partially demolishing a Hindu shrine were filed in court. Now, a picture of a Shivling is making the rounds on social media. It has been claimed that the structure was unearthed during the survey in Gyanvapi Mosque. Alt News found that an image of a Shivling unearthed by the ASI during conservation efforts in Vietnam two years ago was falsely shared as that of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

First published on www.altnews.in

Gyanvapi mosque
Shivling

