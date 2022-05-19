Nandi idol not facing Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

VARANASI: Against the backdrop of the ongoing dispute over Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, a picture of an idol of Nandi, has gone viral. The text in the picture reads, “Nandi always has his face towards the Shiva Lingam, but Nandi of Kashi Vishwanath faces Gyanvapi Mosque, originally the Vishwanath Mandir. Nandi gazes at the door, waiting for his master.” This implies that Gyanvapi mosque is actually a Hindu temple. By a reverse search, Alt News found the image shows the courtyard of Kashi Vishweshwar temple located in Wai district, Maharashtra.

First published on www.altnews.in