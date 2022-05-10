Sisodia didn’t admit to AAP leading riots in India

CHENNAI: A video of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, has gone viral.

Talking about a survey query, Sisodia says that in response to the question ‘which party causes hooliganism and riots in the country’, 91% of the people answered ‘Aam Aadmi Party’.

When Alt News checked out the video in its entirety, it found that it was doctored.

The original video features Sisodia quoting the survey saying that 91% people described BJP as a party “spreading riots and hooliganism”.