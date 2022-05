An image of PM Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has gone viral.

The image shows the two leaders seated in front of a picture of Pandit Nehru during their meet in Berlin on May 2, 2022.

This picture is claimed to have been taken in Germany.

Alt News found that the original image was tweeted from the official handle of the PM on the same date and it does not have the portrait of Nehru in the background.