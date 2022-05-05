Muslims did not demand separate state in Assam

A video of policemen violently attacking civilians has gone viral with the claim that Muslims in Assam took out a rally demanding a separate nation and this was how the police responded. Alt News performed a keyword search and found reports related to the video. As per an article from April 2020, a police team had visited Karampur Chaudhary village in Bareilly district to enforce lockdown. The villagers had ganged up and attacked the police, after which additional forces were called in to control the mob.