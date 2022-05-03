Namaz footage from Bandra station is from 2012

Maharashtrian politician Raj Thackeray had recently warned the government to remove loudspeakers in mosques by May 3 failing which his party would play Hanuman Chalisa outside the premises. In this backdrop, an image showing people offering namaz outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai has gone viral amid the ongoing Chalisa row and on the occasion of Ramzan. It was claimed that the congregation was in retaliation to the comment. Alt News found the image dates back to 2012. It was shot during Ramzan outside the Bandra Railway Station.