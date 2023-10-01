World cup 2023: Gentlemen, game starts now

CHENNAI: The wait is over. And this time it lasted longer than the usual four-year span, making every fan cast restless glances at the clock and flip the dates of the calendar, by force of habit, unable to rein in their boundless enthusiasm for the blue-ribbon event that the 50-over World Cup is.

But if there is something that provides succour for the ‘inordinate’ delay that happened, it is that unlike in the past, when India had to share hosting rights of the ICC Cricket World Cup with its neighbours, the 2023 edition will witness India being the sole host.

And what is more both the opening match and the final will be played at the world’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad. Besides, the match that is befitting a final, that of India versus Pakistan, will also be played at the modern day cricketing colosseum that can seat 1,25,000 spectators.

Just like the preceding edition, a total of 10 countries will pit their wits against one another in their bid to win the coveted trophy.

One team whose absence will be profoundly felt is that of two-time champion West Indies which failed to qualify, serving a grim reminder, in case anyone needed, of its current status in the game.

Team India, whose trophy drought at the ICC events dates back to 2013, seems to be getting into its stride at just about the opportune moment with back-to-back wins at the Asia Cup and the bilateral series against Australia. India will hope to emulate what it accomplished in 2011 by winning the showpiece event for the third time.









