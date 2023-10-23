Begin typing your search...

Will compensation to be paid to kin of dead sewer workers deter those employing manual scavengers?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Oct 2023 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-23 01:00:18.0  )
Will compensation to be paid to kin of dead sewer workers deter those employing manual scavengers?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll Results

Yes: 33.30%

No: 66.70%

Can't say: 00.00%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X