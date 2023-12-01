DTNEXT
Has the stormwater drain network in Chennai held up to the downpour witnessed on Wednesday?
DTNEXT Bureau
1 Dec 2023 1:00 AM GMT
Poll results
Yes:
7.10%
No:
64.30%
Can't say:
28.60%
DTNEXT Bureau
