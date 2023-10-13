TN TRB Secy, kin booked by DVAC for Rs 3.9 cr DA

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked the present Secretary of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, V S Rameswaramurugan, his wife, parents of the both, in a case of disproportionate assets worth over Rs.3.89 crore.



Other accused in the case are his wife A Agilandeeswari (42), his parents VM Chinnapalaniswamy (90), and Mangayakarasi (84), and his wife's parents -- B Arivudyanambi (68), and Ananthi (62).

The DVAC has claimed that the disproportionate assets value of Rameswaramurugan and his family was pegged at 354.66 percent than his genuine income.

In connection with the case, searches were carried out at his house in Kilpauk by DVAC on Friday.

Rameswaramurugan, 52, was earlier Director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training.

The DVAC FIR said that Rameswaramurugan worked as the joint director of secondary school education from April 1, 2012, for two months, before he was posted to the director of elementary school education and then as the Director of School Education on July 31, 2013. He served in the post till December 10, 2014. Later, he was transferred to the Director of the State Council of Education Research and Training till April 25, 2017. DVAC has fixed the check period between 2012 to 16 to assess his disproportionate assets. I

At the beginning of the check period, the value of his assets was Rs.1.98 crore.

He and the other accused had accumulated Rs 6.52 crore worth of assets during the check period, while his and others' genuine income was around 1.09 crore.

After calculating his possible savings and expenses the DVAC has pegged the disproportionate asset of the officer at Rs.3.89 crore and booked the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.