TN private water lorry assn urge govt officials to issue licenses to extract water

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Private Water Lorry Owners Association called off the strike on Tuesday night that was planned to begin on Wednesday as the authorities issued licenses for two lorry owners to exact groundwater in Chengalpattu district. However, the association members stated that if the government officials fail to issue licenses for the remaining tanker lorries and permit electricity connection to the motors to pump water they would go on strike without prior notice.

On August 26, the association announced strike in four districts – Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram following the closure of some wells by the Tambaram Corporation and Chengalpattu district administration.

N Nijalingam, President of the association said, “After the announcement of the strike the government authorities, and Collector ensured that they would renew the licenses to extract groundwater. But only two tanker lorries got their licenses out of 500 private lorries.”

“We would have a talk with the Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu district collectors to issue licenses for the remaining private tanker owners. Even though they permitted us to extract groundwater, without an electricity connection to the motor pumps how we would extract the water? If the officials did not give licenses to the lorry owners to supply water by the end of the day, we would call for strike on August 31 or September 1 without any notice,” he added.

In addition, the residents of OMR have been dependent on water supplied through tanker lorries for over a decade for drinking and domestic purposes. They urged the government to intervene and bring the members into one room to find a permanent solution so that the common public would not be affected due to frequent interruptions of water.

“We have been paying property and water tax for the past 13 years, and the government has not laid pipe to the supply pipeline. Ever since the strike was announced we have sent multiple complaints to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and concerned department Minister because we do not have a choice rather to be dependent on the water supplied through tanker lorries. Until the government is involved there won’t be a permanent solution,” rued Harsha Koda, co-founder of the Federation of OMR Residents Association.