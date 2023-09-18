TN govt launches website for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday launched an exclusive website for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (KMUT scheme).

The website -- www.kmut.tn.gov.in provides details of the scheme besides providing login credentials for officials and beneficiaries to learn information pertaining to the scheme.

Applicants could also find out the status of their application through the website.

An exclusive landline number (044-25619208) has also been provided on the website for the scheme.