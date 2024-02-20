Three Traffic cops suspended for assaulting motorist near Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Three policemen with Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) were placed under suspension on Monday after they allegedly assaulted a drunk motorist who verbally abused the cops after he was booked for the violation near Koyambedu on Sunday night.

The suspended policemen are Sub Inspector Sakthivel, constables Arul and Dinesh.

On Sunday, around 10 pm, traffic cops had detained the motorist, S Hemanath (27) at Poonamallee High Road near Koyambedu.

Hemanath works as a contract worker in a central government office, police said. When the traffic police team used breathalyser on the motorist, the readings showed 550 mg/ 100 ml (legal limit is 30mg/ 100 ml of blood).

Since the motorist was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, he was booked for drunk driving and not producing driver's license.

Irate over this, the motorist allegedly hurled verbal abuses at the cop and in response, constables Arul and Dinesh assaulted him.

The seized bike was handed over to the family members of the motorist the next day.

Meanwhile, the injured motorist got treated for his injuries at the Government Stanley hospital.

Though no official complaint was filed by the injured or his family members, the three policemen were suspended after an internal investigation by Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), N Devarani.