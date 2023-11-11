Third monsoon medical camp held across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The third special monsoon medical camp was held across the State on Saturday.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the camp in Anna Nagar, along with Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

As many as 2,000 camps are being conducted across the State.

The 4th and 5th monsoon special fever camps are to be conducted on November 18 and 25 respectively.

A total of 5 camps will be conducted in December.

The Health Minister said that the dengue cases in Tamil Nadu are in control but people should make use of the camps as dengue, malaria, and viral fever are prevailing.

He said that the State health department is taking various measures along with the city Corporation to prevent dengue cases.

"The Greater Chennai Corporation is working on destroying dengue mosquitoes and spreading awareness among the people to ensure that there is no water stagnation near the households. In the monsoon season, fever, influenza, and many other infections see a rise. We have an adequate stock of medicines required for the treatment and are ready to face any challenges," he further added.

He further announced that 708 urban welfare centers, similar to Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Mohalla clinic initiative are being set up in Tamil Nadu.

In the first phase, 500 of them were inaugurated and the construction of more 152 urban welfare centers across Tamil Nadu is about to be completed.

Besides this, 140 Urban Health Centers (UHC) are planned to be opened. The construction of the 100-bed Urban Community Center in Shenoy Nagar at a cost of Rs 13 crore will be completed within two months. They will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Chief Minister will also inaugurate the Pudukkottai Dental College through video conferencing on November 15. This will be the third dental government college in Tamil Nadu," the Health Minister said.