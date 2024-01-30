Temple built for LS elections: Digvijay Singh takes swipe at BJP over 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

RATTAM: In a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday alleged that the objective of the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not to construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and that they were eyeing the Lok Sabha polls.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple took place with great hustle and bustle on January 22, with PM Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests.

"The objective of the BJP and Modiji was not to construct the Ram Temple. They could have waited for Ram Navami. But they didn't. Because, by that time, the Lok Sabha polls would have been over," Singh said while addressing the media.

The Congress leader further claimed that the feelings of the BJP are 'utterly political'.

"They do not have a feeling of dedication towards the Sanatana and Lord Ram. Their feelings are utterly political," he said. Digvijaya Singh further brushed aside the matter of rift within the INDIA bloc, stating that the mega alliance will fight the Lok Sabha polls together.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc suffered a setback as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann announced that they would go solo in their respective states in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who left no stone unturned in uniting the opposition, jumped ship to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, which also came as a huge blow to the INDIA bloc.

"Mamata has not left, We will fight the Lok Sabha polls together," Digvijay Singh said.