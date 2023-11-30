Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 live: Chiranjeevi with his family arrive at Jubilee Hills Club polling station to cast his vote
The polling began at 7 am.
CHENNAI: After days of high-decibel campaigning by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and the Congress, the voting began in 119 constituencies in Telangana on Saturday.
The ruling BRS is seeking a third term of governance on the basis of the party's performance and promises over the past 10 years. The Congress is talking of support in its favour to form its first government in the state and the BJP is also promising to end "misrule and corruption" of the Bharat Rasthra Samithi.
All preparations for voting in the districts have been completed.
A total of 3.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect legislators for a 119-member Assembly.
A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray.
Live Updates
- 30 Nov 2023 3:15 AM GMT
Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela with his family arrives at Jubilee Hills Club polling station in Hyderabad to cast his vote.
- 30 Nov 2023 3:12 AM GMT
A specially-abled person arrives at a polling booth in Vattepally, Hyderabad to cast his vote.
VIDEO | A specially-abled person arrives at a polling booth in Vattepally, Hyderabad to cast his vote for #TelanganaElections2023.#AssemblyElectionswithPTI pic.twitter.com/rhk0DFpb89— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2023
- 30 Nov 2023 3:11 AM GMT
"I request each and every one of you to come and cast your vote responsibly," says actor Allu Arjun after casting his vote in Hyderabad.
- 30 Nov 2023 3:04 AM GMT
A senior citizen being helped to arrive at a polling booth, in a wheelchair, in Jubilee Hills.
#WATCH | Telangana Elections | A senior citizen being helped to arrive at a polling booth, in a wheelchair, in Jubilee Hills.— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023
The state is voting for the Assembly elections today. pic.twitter.com/KsrFJLjmCb
- 30 Nov 2023 3:04 AM GMT
Voting halted for the last 30 minutes at Booth No. 253, R&B Building in Kamareddy Assembly constituency due to a malfunction of the EVM machine.
#WATCH | Telangana Elections | Voting halted for the last 30 minutes at Booth No. 253, R&B Building in Kamareddy Assembly constituency due to a malfunction of the EVM machine here. pic.twitter.com/2EOcA0n0Uq— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023
- 30 Nov 2023 3:02 AM GMT
Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin leaves from his residence to cast his vote at a polling booth in Erramanzil area of Hyderabad.
- 30 Nov 2023 2:58 AM GMT
Oscar-winning music composer, Padma Shri MM Keeravani casts his vote. "Everyone should utilise their voting power. This is not a holiday," he says.
- 30 Nov 2023 2:50 AM GMT
Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Barkatpura of Hyderabad.
#WATCH | Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Barkatpura of Hyderabad #TelanganaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/TOW1hpRK20— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023
- 30 Nov 2023 2:45 AM GMT
#WATCH | Women's musical band outside polling booth number 188 in SR Nagar to motivate people to vote in Telangana elections pic.twitter.com/QQJ6nCMtWA— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023
- 30 Nov 2023 2:44 AM GMT
A senior citizen being assisted as she casts her vote at a polling booth in Kamareddy.
#WATCH | Telangana Elections | A senior citizen being assisted as she casts her vote at a polling booth in Kamareddy. pic.twitter.com/HTjAgeaSz4— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023