Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 live: Chiranjeevi with his family arrive at Jubilee Hills Club polling station to cast his vote

The polling began at 7 am.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Nov 2023 1:41 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-30 03:17:22.0  )
CHENNAI: After days of high-decibel campaigning by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and the Congress, the voting began in 119 constituencies in Telangana on Saturday.

The ruling BRS is seeking a third term of governance on the basis of the party's performance and promises over the past 10 years. The Congress is talking of support in its favour to form its first government in the state and the BJP is also promising to end "misrule and corruption" of the Bharat Rasthra Samithi.

All preparations for voting in the districts have been completed.

A total of 3.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect legislators for a 119-member Assembly.

A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray.

