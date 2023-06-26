Xiaomi’s iPad challenger

CHENNAI: XIAOMI’s Pad 5 was one of our favourite tabs from 2022. It delivered solid value for its asked price, and was one of the tablets to beat in the sub Rs 30,000 segment.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 takes over from its 2022 predecessor, landing in the same price band – Rs 25,000 to 30,000, and comes with quite a few enhancements. Just like last year, Xiaomi has pitched this tab as a device that can double up as a laptop. Part of this pitch stems from optional accessories (sold separately) that Xiaomi has crafted for this tablet.



They include a Pad 6 keyboard (Rs 4,999), and the second gen smart pen (Rs 5,999). The tab also benefits from the latest iteration of MIUI for Pad, that adds multi-tasking capabilities with split screens and floating windows. This is a good-looking tab with a premium vibe. It is lighter and marginally thinner than its predecessor, the Pad 6 weights under 500 gm, and is super slinky even when we attached the keyboard that came with our review unit.



The keyboard is quite comfortable to type on, but just like other tab keyboards, it’s not in the same zone as a laptop keyboard in terms of typing comfort. If you’re looking at a tab for gaming or binge watching, you won’t be disappointed. The Pad 6 sports a 11-inch 2.8K display (2880 x 1800 pixels / 309 PPI) with an impressive maximum screen brightness of 550 nits. The 144 Hz refresh rate makes gaming and scrolling through web pages ultra-smooth.



Gaming gets a boost with the robust Qualcomm 870 processor; you also get a choice of two storage options – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Your marathon gaming sessions are also backed by an 8840 battery, and a 33W in-box charger that powers this tab in less than 100 minutes. Just like the 2022 Xiaomi Tab, the Pad 6 ticks key boxes with a lightweight form factor and a gorgeous display. The optional accessories add to its productivity creds, but like most other premium tabs, it’s not quite ready to replace your laptop but works as a handy work + play accessory. (Rs 26,999 onwards)

