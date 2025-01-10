Xiaomi India unveils Redmi 14C 5G

KOLKATA: Xiaomi India on Friday announced the global debut of the Redmi 14C 5G, redefining innovation in the budget smartphone segment.

Designed to deliver cutting-edge features, seamless performance, and blazing-fast 5G connectivity, the Redmi 14C 5G is poised to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

The launch of the Redmi 14C 5G is complemented by the success of the Redmi Note 14 5G Series, which achieved a milestone of Rs 1000 crore in revenue within just two weeks in India-a testament to the unwavering trust and love from the customers, Company Manager, Marketing Soumya Khandelwal told a media conference here.

The Redmi 14C 5G features a 17.5cm (6.88-inch) HD+ Dot Drop display with a peak brightness of 600 nits, offering vibrant and immersive visuals whether streaming, gaming, or browsing, Khandelwal added.

Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor, built on a 4nm architecture, the device ensures superior efficiency and performance.

With up to 12GB RAM (6GB + 6GB extended) and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, it handles multitasking, gaming, and app navigation with ease.

Additionally, its microSD card slot supports up to 1TB expandable storage, providing ample space for your needs.

The Redmi 14C 5G's 50MP AI dual-camera system lets users capture vibrant, detailed photos in any lighting condition, while its 5160mAh battery with 18W fast charging ensures uninterrupted usage throughout the day. Running on Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14, the device delivers a clean, intuitive user interface with the promise of two years of Android updates and four years of security updates, ensuring long-term reliability.

The Redmi 14C 5G will be available starting January 10th, 2025, across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart and authorized Xiaomi retail partners and will be priced at INR 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB: and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

The recently launched Redmi Note 14 5G Series continues to redefine excellence in the mid-range smartphone segment with its unparalleled blend of innovation, performance, and design.

Together, the Redmi Note 14 5G Series and Redmi 14C 5G showcase Xiaomi India's unwavering commitment to bringing cutting-edge performance and design to all consumers, Khandelwal concluded.