World’s first Tamil hyperlocal social app launched

CHENNAI: With a vision to bring the global Tamil diaspora closer, Minmini has been built as the single place where Tamilians across the world can congregate to feel a sense of camaraderie and togetherness. Users can chat with each other, form private and public groups and engage with other App users seamlessly.



Minmini will be a digital platform for Content Creators, Citizen Journalists & Verified Reporters alike, along with various Multi-Channel Networks, who have been carefully handpicked by the team.

The App also intends to bring to the digital world, scores of people from the hinterland who have never been on social media, through its easy-to-use navigation features.

At Minmini, the “Verified” status cannot be bought using currency, rather awarded by the company based on the merits and social status of individuals. Initially, Verified Reporters from the extended media community will be invited and identified with a “blue tick” along with their handles, so users will know that they are reading / watching content from credible sources.

Over time, individual users who share worthy content with other users on the platform and create a meaningful impact shall be upgraded as “Verified Partners”.

S. Shriram, Executive Vice President, Minmini sharing his excitement on the launch said, “We are immensely proud and excited to launch Minmini, focused exclusively on the global Tamil fraternity. We are quite sure that our users will enjoy the unique interface of the App, the various interesting features that we offer among a host of other revenue opportunities for Creators”.

“We believe Advertisers will be able to reach the last village post in India through Minmini, given the hyperlocal content and the connect we are creating through our App”, he added.

Thousands of small shops across Tamil Nadu are being mobilised through which the Minmini app can be downloaded using a QR code.

These “minmini shops” will also be featured prominently on the app, so users can discover the various products and promotions offered by shopkeepers.

“We estimate that there are over 40 lakh shopkeepers, service providers and self-employed entrepreneurs and businesspersonsacross the state of Tamil Nadu. We intend to give so many of them, a digital-first presence to connect with their target segments through the App”, says Shriram.

The App will feature thousands of service providers such as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, etc. across each locality in the state of Tamil Nadu over time, so users can instantly look-up for such personnel. With its unique Advertising packages for small and medium businesses, Minmini will offer a hyper-competitive way to reach the intended audience.

“For advertisers and brands, Minmini will offer last-mile reach till the last taluk in Tamil Nadu, through our unique pin-code level targeting," adds Shriram.