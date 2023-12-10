WhatsApp rolling out channel alerts, search messages by date features on Android

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to search messages by date, channel alerts, and hidden navigation labels on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, these new features are presently available to some beta testers and will be rolling out to more users over the coming days.

The "channel alerts" feature was designed to improve the overall user experience for channel administrators by providing real-time insights about the suspension of their channels, along with the ability to restore the channel by sending a request to WhatsApp.

If someone owns a channel, the report noted that it would be worth opening “channel alerts” within the channel info screen to see if there is any violation.

The introduction of a channel alerts feature adds a new layer of transparency to the platform.

In addition, the communication platform is also rolling out other two features after installing the latest update of the app -- new improvements for the user interface by implementing a feature to automatically hide navigation labels and the top app bar while scrolling down the screen, and the ability to search messages by date.

The feature to search messages by date will offer users an efficient and convenient way to navigate through their chat history, retrieving specific messages from a particular date and helping them save time, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced disappearing voice messages, that will allow users to send a voice message that can only be listened to once before it disappears. It is similar to the “View Once” option for photos and videos introduced in 2021, to add another layer of privacy to your messages.