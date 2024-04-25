WhatsApp launches new feature, passkeys to keep data secure

CHENNAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp now has rolled out support for a passwordless 'passkey' feature for its users.

WhatsApp would send a registration code to confirm that you own the phone number you want to use on WhatsApp. After registering your phone number, you can choose to set up a passkey for future verification.

You can use your fingerprint, face, or screen lock to verify it’s you with a passkey.

To set up a passkey, you’ll need an Android 9 or later model device with:

Your Google account set up and linked to your mobile device.

Lock screen set up

Password Manager set up. You can check if you have this enabled in your device Settings > Passwords & accounts.

The latest version of Google Play Store installed. This should happen automatically, but you can see if an update is available in your device Settings > Security & Privacy > System & Updates.

To create a passkey:

Go to your WhatsApp settings.

Tap Passkeys > Create a passkey.

Tap Continue.

You may be asked to tap Use screen lock to create your passkey.

To remove a passkey, go to your WhatsApp settings > Account > Passkeys and tap Revoke.

Passkeys can replace traditional passwords with your device’s own authentication methods. You can now sign in to Gmail or iCloud just by activating Face ID on your iPhone, your Android phone’s fingerprint sensor, or with Windows Hello on a PC.