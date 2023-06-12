Welcome to the spatial computing era

CHENNAI: It finally happened. Apple’s all new headset is ‘virtually there’. Apple Vision Pro represents a big step for Apple, and could mark a whole new beginning for how we interact with screens and get stuff done. Apple calls it a new era of spatial computing, it’s mixed reality of sorts, but it’s a whole new Apple spin. Apple’s new headset was the ‘head turner’ at its big annual developer conference – WWDC 2023, that kicked off on June 5. It’s the brand’s developers that will first have to buy into Apple’s vision for the product and start creating new app experiences.

In 2021, long-time industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo, who has made multiple accurate predictions (including the iPhone X), stated that Apple will move from the iPhone to AR by the early 2030s. Could this be the first step towards this tectonic shift? Apple calls it a spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others. Apple Vision Pro also features EyeSight, an innovation that helps users stay connected with those around them

Apple has created visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system to allow you to interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in your space. It’s made possible by an ultra-high-resolution display system, that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design, to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place right in front of your eyes in real time.

Apple announced that the product will first debut in the US in early 2024 before hitting retail shelves in other countries. It’s priced at a whopping $3499 (Rs 2.89 lacs), a price tag that might currently appeal to developers and early adopters. Apple is upping the stakes in a new market segment with a price point that’s significantly higher than the competition. For instance, Meta’s upcoming 2023 headset – the Meta Quest 3 is priced at $500 (Rs 41,500). Apple has pitched the Vision Pro as an all-new hardware and software experience crafted with premium materials. They call it a ‘standalone spatial computer in a compact wearable form factor that is the most advanced personal electronic device ever.’

The biggest appeal is a virtually borderless screen, with two ultra-high-resolution displays. Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal movie theatre with a screen that feels 100 feet wide, and an advanced Spatial Audio system. It’s this new borderless canvas that is likely to create a whole new set of user experiences, and might change how we work and play.

AIR EXPANDED

While it might be a while before we can strap on a Vision Pro, you can check out Apple’s all new MacBook. The 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the thinnest and lightest 15-inch laptops you can buy. It builds on the light appeal of the MacBook Air with a larger screen. Aside from the 13-inch option, this new size variant is kitted with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s powered by the same M2 Chip that features the same light, fanless design of its 13-inch sibling. Apple claims the new 15-inch Air will deliver 18 hours of battery life, despite its feather light form and vivid display. Other highlights include a six-speaker sound system, a 1080-p FaceTime HD camera and MagSafe charging (Rs 1,34,900).