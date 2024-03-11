Vivo’s new flagship killer is high on oomph

CHENNAI: Vivo has just launched its Vivo V30 Series. There’s the pricier V30 Pro and the V30 that we checked out. The Vivo V30 starts under Rs 35,000 and ticks some key boxes. But it’s the design language that impressed us most. The V30 stands out in this segment with a sleek design and a distinct design aesthetic. Vivo has opted for some cool shades of blue and green with an India slant. We checked out the Peacock Green, there’s also Andaman Blue that’s easy on the eye. The other design element that we dig is the rear camera module with clean lines and rounded corners. We also approve of the negligible camera bump.

The device feels great in your hand. The V30 weighs just 186 gm, this despite a massive 5000 mAh battery under the hood. Battery life is a win for the V30; Vivo sweetens the deal with an 80W fast charger in the box. Vivo has done a good job with the weight distribution. The curved glass back is one of the device’s distinct design elements. The V30 flaunts a vibrant 6.78-inch AMOLED (2800 x 1260 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate that peaks at 2800 nits.

Vivo opts for design and camera as the key differentiators for the V30. While pro-level gamers might not approve of the hardware specs, the device scores on the performance front for most users. At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. The V30 is available comes in three configurations – 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and the top-end 12GB/256GB version we checked out.

One of our favourite features of the V30 is the dual rear cam. This dual 50MP (primary + ultra-wide) camera misses out on the Carl Zeiss optics that are the key highlight of the pricier V30 Pro but it’s a very dependable cam. The V30 benefits from Vivo’s True Colour Camera-

Bionic-Spectrum VCS tech that delivers vibrant images. Portraits get a boost from Vivo’s proprietary Aura light, a mini-ring light. We also liked the selfie images snapped on the 50MP selfie cam. The V30 is one of the best-looking devices at this price band and breaks the clutter in this segment (Rs 33,999 onwards)