Videotex launches 75-inch QLED TV with camera support, Remote PC

NEW DELHI: Homegrown original equipment/design manufacturer Videotex on Wednesday launched a new 75-inch QLED smart TV powered by webOS Hub with camera support and Remote PC.

The new TV showcases an ultra-slim, bezel-less metal construction and comes with Dolby Audio Sound and ThinQ AI-based voice assistance.

"The introduction of our 75-inch premium QLED TV for smart TV brands in India not only marks a remarkable milestone but also reaffirms our commitment to revolutionizing home entertainment," Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex, said in a statement.

Moreover, the TV comes equipped with 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of ROM, and remote meeting apps, making it a versatile addition to any home with the help of a webcam. It can even be transformed into a full-fledged PC for a work experience with the Remote PC function, according to the company.

The TV features a newly designed UI/UX interface and an upgraded Realtek Chipset that enhances picture quality through AI-driven depth analytics.

It offers innovative exercise apps, turning the living space into a personal gym with a virtual trainer, which allows users to see themselves and receive real-time feedback during workouts in one-on-one sessions with fitness professionals.

In addition, the company said that Videotex has ambitious plans for the Indian market. With an expanded manufacturing capacity of 1.8 million TVs in its new unit, Videotex is set to achieve a total production capacity of 3.2 million TVs.