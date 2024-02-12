Ultra-light power book

CHENNAI: We’ve been fans of the ASUS Zenbook line for its elegant design language and lightweight appeal. The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) is the newest addition to this line and comes with the same premium, zen-inspired design. It’s just 14.9 mm thin and weighs 1.2 kg, making it one of the lightest laptops in in its class. We also like the 180-degree hinge for extra flexibility. This laptop is crafted in aluminium and has been through 20 types of US MIL-STD 810H military-grade tests for protection against drops, vibrations and shocks.

Laptops have moved on from work devices to work + play devices. Immersive laptop displays have been at the centre of this trend. This one comes with a 14-inch OLED touchscreen with 3K (2880 x 1800 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display peaks at an impressive 600 nits and is complemented by sound by Harman Kardon.

The Zenbook OLED is powered by the latest AI-enabled Intel Evo Edition’s Core Ultra processors that combine up to 6 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores and 2 low-power efficient cores. The laptop offers up to 32GB of RAM. Lightweight laptops can sometimes disappoint on the battery life front; not this one. ASUS claims 15 hours of battery life; the laptop also offers 65W fast charging making it the perfect travel companion.