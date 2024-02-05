TWS Buds that pack a punch

CHENNAI: What’s a good budget for a pair of Bluetooth TWS earbuds that tick all the key boxes? Now we can safely peg that figure at Rs 5000. The all-new OnePlus Buds 3 deliver terrific value for their asking price. It all starts with design.

OnePlus brings a lightweight, ergonomic design with the Buds 3. Each of the buds weighs just 4.8 gm and sits snugly in your ears; there are three sizes of ear tips in the box to help you achieve the perfect fit. We also like the clever slide up/down touch volume controls in the stem of the earbuds that make it easy to tweak volume levels when you’re in the middle of a workout. These buds are IP55-certified for dust and splash resistance; you’re more than covered for a run through a drizzle.

OnePlus has packed these buds with a host of audio features for its price tag. OnePlus is playing up the Dual Dynamic Drivers with its proprietary Basswave Enhancement that add to the soundstage. These buds also score in the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) department with up to 49dB of noise cancellation. Battery life is a key purchase driver for most consumers looking for a pair of earbuds, OnePlus claims up to 44 hours of playback. And then there’s fast charging – a 10-minute charge gives you 7 hours of playback. One of the many features that makes this one of the best pair of Bluetooth TWS earbuds you can buy under Rs 5K.

(Rs 5,499)