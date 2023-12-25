The Tech Next hit list; our favourite gadgets of 2023

CHENNAI: We are all set for our year-end round of the best gadgets we tested. Last week, we picked the best smartphones; this week the focus is on the best gadgets across other categories.

From smartwatches to laptops to home entertainment, we round up the best of 2023.

ASUS ROG Ally: Gaming diehards welcomed one of the first handheld gaming devices to officially debut in India. This convenient, lightweight gaming companion boasts of a vibrant 7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate; immersive gaming guaranteed. Hardware highlights include an AMD Z1 APU, 16GB of 6400MHZ LPDDR5 DRAM, uninterrupted gaming without thermal throttling with an innovative Zero Gravity thermal system and dual fan design. (Rs 69,990)

OPPO’s Enco Air 3 Pro Buds: While the Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds II might be our favourite TWS earbuds of the year, this is one of best options under Rs 5K. One of the talking points of these buds is the bamboo-fibre diaphragm – an industry first according to OPPO. This diaphragm is lighter yet more rigid and claims to provide a better high-frequency listening experience. (Rs 4,999)

BenQ V5000i: The home projector segment continued to boom even as we returned to the cinemas. The BenQ’s V5000i is one of this year’s standout ultra-short throw projectors. It features a 4K Ultra HD resolution with 2500 ANSI Lumens of RGB Laser brightness and Android TV integration. An in-built 40W speaker system adds to its appeal. (Rs 5,49.000)

Apple MacBook Pro (M3): Is super-charged by Apple’s new M3 family of chips – M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, the first chips for a personal computer that are built using cutting edge, 3-nanometer technology. They get better GPU utilisation for intense games and apps. This one’s for power users; with 22 hours of battery life, you are more than covered. (Rs 1,69,900 onwards)

ASUS AIO A5 (5402): Hybrid work environments have fuelled the growth of the All-in-one desktop (AIOs-). ASUS’ all-new AIO is one of the best options under one lakh and features an up to 13 th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It’s the 23.8-inch, FHD NanoEdge display that has our attention. A bass-boosting integrated subwoofer, high-quality speakers and smart amplifier add to its immersive appeal. (Rs 94,990)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Redefines the flagship tablet experience with a massive screen. – a 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848 pixels / WQXGA+) display. It’s also one of the first water-proof tablets (IP68-certified) and backed by a robust 11,200 mAh battery under the hood. (Rs 1,08,999 onwards)

Redmi Watch 3 Active: One of the best budget smartwatches of the year, The Watch 3 Active offers Bluetooth Calling and a large 1.83-inch display. It peaks at 450 nits and offers excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. This wearable comes with a whole bunch of wellness features including SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and a stress calculator. (Rs 2,999)

Garmin Epix Pro: Our favourite smartwatch of the year comes in three sizes and is packed with wellness features (including Garmin regulars like Body Battery) for serious fitness and running enthusiasts. The 1.3-inch, scratch-resistant Sapphire AMOLED display is one of the brightest on any smartwatch. It’s geared for the elements thanks to a fibre-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and rear cover. (Rs 1,11,990)

Sonos Era 300: This hourglass-shaped Bluetooth speaker is one of the best looking speakers out there. It’s equipped with six optimally positioned drivers all around the front, sides and top to support Dolby Atmos Music. Custom waveguides disperse sound creating a spacious stereo soundstage you can enjoy all around the room. (Rs 54,999)