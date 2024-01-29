The smart flagship

CHENNAI: First it was Samsung and now OnePlus has just unleashed it’s 2024 flagship. The OnePlus 12 is built on the OnePlus promise of speed and performance but this one’s more than a speed demon. The other interesting element in the OnePlus marketing pitch is a deliberate attempt to play down generative AI and focus instead on the features that matter. OnePlus is placing its bets on design, the camera system and its hardware firepower. Does it all add up?



We’re fans of OnePlus’ bold rear camera module that sets it apart in a crowd. The OnePlus 12 sticks to that template and comes in a choice of two shades, including our favourite – Flowy Emerald, a gorgeous shade of green. The alert slider moves to the left spine, a clever design move that makes the device more user friendly. The matte finish doesn’t attract fingerprints and adds to the premium vibe of the device but it’s slightly slippery in your hand; one reason you might reach out for the in-box back cover.

The 6.82-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels / 510 PPI) display isn’t just one of our favourite features, it’s also one of our favourite displays on any smartphone right now. The 120Hz refresh rate adds to its buttery smooth appeal. It’s backed by a solid 5400 mAh battery with incredible video playback. OnePlus has bundled a 100W SuperVOOC charger that powers this device in less than 30 minutes. OnePlus has added wireless charging to keep this device in the flagship zone.

Speed is a given with OnePlus. The OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm’s all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. We checked out the 16GB/512GB variant, the device also comes 12GB/256GB option. The device blazed through our benchmark tests, gaming and multi-tasking challenges. It has enough firepower for the most demanding heavy-duty users. OnePlus has showcased its partnership with the iconic Swedish photography brand Hasselblad to keep its flagships in the camera game. This one scores with portraits and its colour processing but doesn’t quite measure up sometimes in lowlight scenarios. The versatile rear cam combines a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP Portrait lens and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It’s the best rear camera system we’ve tested on any OnePlus device thus far.

Aside from lowlight photography, our other crib is OnePlus’ promise of four years of Android OS updates when other Android rivals have stretched this to seven years of updates. But that apart, OnePlus has covered all bases. OnePlus delivers a terrific flagship experience with the OnePlus 12 at an attractive price tag. It’s a smart choice for value seekers looking for a flagship device.

(Rs 64,999 onwards)